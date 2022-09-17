Moby & Nicola Sirkis Share Anthemic New Song & Video “This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde)”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 17th, 2022 - 3:48 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Moby and Nicola Sirkis have partnered to release a truly moving, new song, titled, “This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde).”

This track, performed alongside the French band, Indochine, is majorly in French and lyrically speaks about wanting to be saved from the state in which the world currently is. Over an uplifting and emotional backing instrumentation, Moby sings, “So run from the light, the desperate dream of days. Under the big black sun, we will slip away.”

In their accompanying new music video, the duo walks individually through different cinematically devastating shots that depict everything from wildfires to protests as they sing aloud rebuking claims about the world in which they live.

The video, directed by Jean – Charles Charavin, was also made with intention as it paints a kind of juxtaposition between different parts of the world – i.e. a suburban neighborhood is shown, only to segue into a busy, traffic – filled highway, which then moves right along to polar bears and melting ice caps.

Earlier this year, Moby also announced the launch of his new record label, and released a wide array of new music. Amongst his releases was a collaboration with Serpentwithfeet for the single “On Air” which was also filled with ripe emotion.

His song, “When It’s Cold, I’d Like to Die,” was also featured on the popular TV show, Stranger Things (Season 4).

“This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde)” is available for streaming on all music platforms.