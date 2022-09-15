In Flames Announce New Album Foregone for Feb 2023 Release and Shares Spine-Tingling New Track “Foregone Pt. 1”

Home News Karan Singh September 15th, 2022 - 11:29 AM

Swedish Death Metal architects In Flames have announced that Foregone, their fourteenth studio album, will arrive on February 10, 2023. In support of it, the band has released a single to pacify fans for a few months before the full-length package is made available. Check out “Foregone Pt. 1” below:

Frontman Anders Fridén states, “Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That’s the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time.”

He continues, “Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before.”

Fridén finishes, “It’s crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we’ve found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!”

“I thought that everything we’ve been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side,” offers Fridén. “Unfortunately, I feel that we’ve woken up in a world that’s more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…”

The full tracklist of Foregone is listed below:

“The Beginning of All Things That Will End”

“State of Slow Decay”

“Meet Your Maker”

“Bleeding Out”

“Foregone Pt. 1”

“Foregone Pt. 2”

“Pure Light Of Mind”

“The Great Deceiver”

“In The Dark”

“A Dialogue in b Flat Minor”

“Cynosure”

“End The Transmission”