Amon Amarth’s Historic Headlining Show At Kia Forum To Be Presented On-Air By Jose Mangin & Full Metal Jackie

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 8:38 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Following the news that they will make history as the first extreme metal band to headline the Kia Forum this December, undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, have announced that the historic evening will be celebrated with another first of its kind as terrestrial radio’s queen of hard rock Full Metal Jackie combines forces with Sirius XM’s Jose Mangin (Liquid Metal) to co-present the Los Angeles event in celebration of the metal genre.

Amon Amarth will be bringing their infamous theater production to their North American Tour, a spectacle that fans have come to expect over the course of their touring career. Additionally, full-scale European production is coming to North American arenas this winter when they play the world famous Los Angeles Kia Forum, Place Bell in Montreal and Hammerstein ballroom in New York City as part of their gargantuan The Great Heathen Tour.

Along with their awe-inspiring stage show, featuring Viking ships, a Viking helmet drum riser, live battle reenactments, the now infamous “Viking Row” and enough pyro to raze several villages to the ground, Amon Amarth will also be bringing one of the best lineups of the year with them as they are joined for the full run by fellow genre legends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation.

These history making shows will see Amon Amarth become the first ever extreme metal band to headline arenas in North America. A truly exceptional feat for a European viking metal band who started touring the US in the early 2000’s, playing bars and clubs.

“Heathens! Come make a battle to remember with us on these monumental and historic raids along with our fellow brothers in metal Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. Let’s make these the biggest death metal shows in history in this country! Bring your viking spirit and get ready to raise your horns and row like you’ve never rowed before! See you at the shows!” said Amon Amarth