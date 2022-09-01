Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to Record Second Solo Album in January/February 2023

Home News Karan Singh September 1st, 2022 - 11:47 AM

During Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk,” Corey Taylor revealed that he will be recording his second studio album in the early months of 2023.

“We’re gonna go in and bang it out and get it ready,” he said. “And then once I’m done touring with Slipknot, I’m gonna throw together a really rad, ‘rock is back’ kind of tour for the solo stuff and start bringing out some of the younger — maybe not even some of the younger rock bands, but just some of the bands that don’t get the chance or just don’t get the looks that are afforded to either pop bands and hip-hop bands or people like me who are kind of grandfathered in. So I’m gonna try and really kind of fly the rock flag and give some opportunities to some of the younger bands and maybe even just the mid-level bands that just haven’t had a shot. ‘Cause there’s so many great bands out there.” (Blabbermouth)

The metal icon then confirmed that all the material for this follow-up to 2020’s CMFT is written and ready to record.

“It’s about 15 songs,” he said. “And it’s one of those cool things where some of it’s older stuff that I’ve written over the years. There’s actually a couple of songs that some of the fans know because I debuted them live when I was doing the JBKB [Corey Taylor & the Junk Beer Kidnap Band] thing. So there’s a song like ‘Beyond’ and a song like ‘Breath Of Fresh Smoke’ — both of those songs are getting recorded and released finally after… God, how many goddamn years would it be? Probably about 14 years, 16 years. But then a bunch of newer stuff. And there’s definitely a darker edge to it. It’s still very melodic, but I’m definitely starting to kind of bring together the things that I’m known for. And it’s less an homage of the stuff that I grew up on and more of what people are used to hearing from me — but still a solo album. So there’s still great rock and roll on it. There’s some heavier stuff, but there’s some really great slower stuff. It’s gonna be really rad.”

In February, Taylor released a solo album of covers and acoustic recordings, titled CMFB … Sides. The collection included nine previously unreleased B-sides, covers of tunes that inspired Taylor, acoustic renditions and live recordings.

Last year, he reached No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with his single “Black Eyes Blue,” making him the first musician in the history of the format to reach No. 1 with three separate projects, the first two being with Slipknot and Stone Sour.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela