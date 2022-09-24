The Pretty Reckless Shares Acoustic Rendition Of “Harley Darling”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 24th, 2022 - 11:49 AM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

On Friday, September 23, The Pretty Reckless released an acoustic version and visualizer of their song “Harley Darling,” from their new collection of music, Other Worlds, set to be released on Friday, November 4 via Fearless Records. The effort sees the group delivering its first proper acoustic recordings, unexpected covers and other reimaginings.

The acoustic version of “Harley Darling” is dressed down to its bare essence with a stirring and striking acoustic performance. “‘Harley Darling’ is a love letter to [late The Pretty Reckless producer] Kato Khandwala,” says singer Taylor Momsen. “It’s as simple as that. So many of us have stories of losing loved ones, especially now, and I hope this song can be used in other’s healing as it was in my own.”

Other Worlds collates striking acoustic renditions of favorites accompanied by some very special guests. The recording of Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” served as Momsen’s first cover originally performed for the “Fearless At Home” livestream. As another pandemic-era cover, Matt Cameron played guitar and sang as Momsen powered an airy and lithe reimagining of Soundgarden‘s “Halfway There,” generating hundreds of thousands of views on its initial post. Iconic multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist Alain Johannes handled guitar on the bands pensive and poetic interpretation of “The Keeper”, originally by Chris Cornell.

“For a long time, we’ve been trying to figure out an alternative way of releasing music, including songs we love that didn’t make our records, covers, and alternate versions,” explains Momsen. “We found a way to do this coherently and consistently with Other Worlds. We’re a rock band, so there are lots of electric guitars on our records. However, we’ve gotten incredible feedback from fans about our acoustic performances, and we’d never put those out in any real format. So, this is a different take on the traditional format of a record and a stripped back version of us that our fans haven’t really heard before, but it’s still us.” (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Harley Darling (Acoustic)” here.

Other Worlds track list is as follows:

1. Got So High (remix)

2. Loud Love

3. The Keeper (feat. Alain Johannes)

4. Quicksand (feat. Mike Garson)

5. 25 (acoustic)

6. Only Love Can Save Me Now (acoustic)

7. Death By Rock And Roll (acoustic)

8. Halfway There (feat. Matt Cameron)

9. (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding

10. Harley Darling (acoustic)

11. Got So High (album version)

