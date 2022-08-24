The Pretty Reckless’s Taylor Momsen Teases New Compilation Album Featuring Covers & Alternative Versions of Songs

Home News Karan Singh August 24th, 2022 - 1:14 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen recently confirmed that she and her bandmates have been working on new music since the coronavirus pandemic. The group’s last album was a commercial success, so the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been.

“I don’t really know what I’m allowed to say, but there’s another collection of music that we have put together over the past year that I’m very proud of and I’m very excited to share,” she said during an appearance on the latest episode of the “Loaded Radio” podcast. “And that is coming soon.”

About the forthcoming release, she said the following: “It’s not like a full new album of original material. It’s some covers, it’s alternative versions of songs. It’s kind of a compilation album of things that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and [during] the pandemic had time to work on. By the end of the pandemic, I went, ‘We made an album.’ And I’m very proud of this. And I’m just excited to share it. It’s kind of a different look inside the Pretty Reckless, a different side of us that you might not have seen before.”

The band’s latest album, Death by Rock and Roll, was released last year and found its way into Billboard’s Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music and Digital charts. The album also landed three back-to-back No. 1 singles — “Death By Rock And Roll”, “And So It Went” (featuring Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine) and “Only Love Can Save Me Now” (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden). In total, the New York City rock group has seven No. 1 to their name over the span of their career. (Blabbermouth)

“I think that that’s something that we can all use a little bit more of, especially right now,” she said. “We could always use a little more hope, and we could always use a little more rock and roll.”

