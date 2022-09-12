Phil Anselmo Pays Tribute To Late Pantera Founding Brothers At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 10:06 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Last month, Anthrax played a snippet of Pantera’s 1990 single “Domination” as a tribute to the late Dimebag Darrell. Now, according to Blabbermouth, Philip Anselmo has paid tribute to both Abbott brothers by performing Down’s “Lifer.”

The performance took place on Friday, September 9 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia. During his set with Down, Anselmo prefaced the band’s 1992 classic by addressing the crowd, remarking “This next song goes out to Dimebag and Vince. I want you all to throw down. If you know these motherfucking lyrics, sing this shit with me. This is one called ‘Lifer’.”

The surviving members of Pantera will be reuniting for performances at select shows starting later this year. Some fans do not approve of the forthcoming reunion as the late founding Abbott brothers have since passed away. They argue that the band is not truly Pantera without the pair of brothers. Even so, Wylde and Benante were reportedly approved by the Abbott Brothers’ estates to participate in the project. Both Wylde and Benante have promised to adapt their styles to try to emulate Pantera’s beloved co-founders. Anselmo, Wylde and even Max Cavalera have commented on the reunion, explaining that the band’s legacy deserves to be revived. Benante has since said that those that are skeptical of the reunion should not attend any of the performances.

Even so, the revived band has been included on multiple festival lineups this year including Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and Slipknot’s Knotfest Colombia, Chile and Brasil alongside Judas Priest, Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura and Motionless In White. Dimebag Darrell’s guitar technician is slated to join the band on their reunion shows, bringing along original gear.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat