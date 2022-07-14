Metal Fans React To Pantera Reunion Tour 2023

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 1:31 PM

Yesterday, metal fans everywhere were met with reports that Texas-based heavy metal band Pantera were planning a reunion tour for 2023. However, the band has yet to officially confirm that they are indeed reuniting for the tour. In fact, the band has not posted on social media at all since the news broke via Billboard.

In the original article, Dave Brooks, Billboard’s senior director of live music and touring, wrote that the band had signed with Artist Group International to book their North American tour dates. SInce then, Blabbermouth has published an article discussing a rumor circulating about the possible touring drummer and guitarist. The rumor claims that Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde would be taking over the roles but it has not been confirmed. Loudwire pointed out, however, that in the past Wylde had said that he would step in for original guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

“If somebody was to say ‘a reunion,’ I’d go…That’s all up to the fellows. But I love the guys and I’m just a phone call away,” He remarked during his time on the Do You Know Jack? podcast back in 2014.

For now, no tour itinerary have been released but metalheads have plenty to say about the reported reunion. Notably, David Draiman of Disturbed shared the link to Consequence’s article with the caption: “Thoughts?” Sirius XM rocker Eddie Trunk commented on the matter via social media. Fans also seem to have mixed reactions to the news with some supporting it and others voicing their discontent.

Wow! See this yet?? Who’s on guitar and drums it does not say. Pantera To Tour in 2023, North America Shows To Be Booked by AGI – Billboard ⁦@Pantera⁩ https://t.co/Jc69PI2LgR — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 13, 2022

Irregardless of our personal feelings, it seems that this @Pantera reunion reminds us that life is fragile and short. We live in an era where Phil and Rex can still go out there and perform the songs and soon that time will pass too. Enjoy it while you can. Looking forward. — M. Shadows (@shadows_eth) July 14, 2022

I don’t know enough about the @Pantera 2023 tour . I guess @ZakkWyldeBLS on guitar would make sense But I have no idea who would be in the band I’m not even sure how I feel about this — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) July 14, 2022

Is there anybody else out there that doesn’t care for this Pantera reunion tour or is it just me? 😂😂 — Andrew Lawrence (@MetalAndy84) July 14, 2022

If I want to see 2 geriatrics play Pantera songs, I can go to any bar in Texas. Pantera was over as soon as Dime died. pic.twitter.com/U42PIaWjJC — J Clark (@burn2akrisp) July 13, 2022

Pantera should stay dead. Phil Anselmo is a white supremacist. Fuck that shit. — Nik (@isolated_inc) July 14, 2022

Pantera with no Abbotts is like Van Halen with no Van Halens. But this is actually more egregious since Dime and Vinnie said fuck Phil until they each died. https://t.co/LVQprW8uGS — Meng’s Mullet (@MengsMullet) July 14, 2022

As a young metalhead, sucks I never got to see Dimebag and Vinnie together but at least I get some experience of it throu Phil and Rex. Ik it’s not the same thing but it’s better than nothing. pic.twitter.com/nbzBwHAt9m — Joseph Steel (@45_josephsteel) July 14, 2022

So, this is happening & I hear people have some feelings? If Phil Anselmo & Rex Brown want to tour @Pantera it’s not gonna be the same, but honestly, it’s gonna be fun. #CueTheHaters https://t.co/7cuLnPh38G — Nikki Blakk (@NikkiBlakk) July 14, 2022

Wow. This will set some people off.

I don’t get why. The songs deserve to be played live. I don’t even care what they call this. I am sure the boys missing would be pleased that the 2 left have got together.

Good on them. — 7RockLists (@7RockLists) July 13, 2022

If zakk isn’t taking guitar duties please let it be @olaenglund — Dylan Duvall (@ASINDED1) July 13, 2022

1. It’s not Pantera without Dimebag. 2. Anselmo ended a 2016 concert by screaming ‘white power’ and giving a Nazi salute. Nobody needs to see this guy. https://t.co/2Uc1THnY2c https://t.co/SjT4wvUirW — keithlaw (@keithlaw) July 14, 2022

it is physically impossible for me to care less about Pantera reforming and playing music/grabbing money from jagoffs with Punisher stickers on their cars — ʟᴇᴏɴ ᴅᴇʟ ᴍᴜᴇʀᴛᴇ (@delmuerte) July 14, 2022

If you wanna know what I think about the Pantera reunion…it won’t mean a damn thing without these two guys #pantera #panterareunion #dimebagdarrell #vinniepaul pic.twitter.com/Oq07Wz96lG — Derek Long (@Dlong85) July 13, 2022

Seriously, I’ll never understand how I have friends who like and support Pantera. You can’t find any other band that makes goofy redneck metal that’s NOT fronted by a white supremacist? Y’all may as well listen to Trapt. — Myke C-Town Ⓥ (@mykectown) July 14, 2022

