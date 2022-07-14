mxdwn Music

July 14th, 2022 - 1:31 PM

Metal Fans React To Pantera Reunion Tour 2023

Yesterday, metal fans everywhere were met with reports that Texas-based heavy metal band Pantera were planning a reunion tour for 2023. However, the band has yet to officially confirm that they are indeed reuniting for the tour. In fact, the band has not posted on social media at all since the news broke via Billboard.

In the original article, Dave Brooks, Billboard’s senior director of live music and touring, wrote that the band had signed with Artist Group International to book their North American tour dates. SInce then, Blabbermouth has published an article discussing a rumor circulating about the possible touring drummer and guitarist. The rumor claims that Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde would be taking over the roles but it has not been confirmed. Loudwire pointed out, however, that in the past Wylde had said that he would step in for original guitarist Dimebag Darrell. 

If somebody was to say ‘a reunion,’ I’d go…That’s all up to the fellows. But I love the guys and I’m just a phone call away,” He remarked during his time on the Do You Know Jack? podcast back in 2014

For now, no tour itinerary have been released but metalheads have plenty to say about the reported reunion. Notably, David Draiman of Disturbed shared the link to Consequence’s article with the caption: “Thoughts?” Sirius XM rocker Eddie Trunk commented on the matter via social media. Fans also seem to have mixed reactions to the news with some supporting it and others voicing their discontent.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

