Jack White Announces New Live Album Recorded During Current Tour

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 10th, 2022 - 1:19 PM

A brand new live album set from the musical stylings of Jack White has been announced and is now available for pre – order.

The live album titled, Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour, comes from Third Man Records and is said to include recordings from White’s present tour.

According to PitchFork, Disc One of the album will include “stage renditions of Fear of the Dawn tracks,” while Disc Two will include, “White’s entire concert at Union Chapel in London,” and finally, the last set will include “onstage covers” of select Johnny Cash songs.

Full photo of cover art.

For more articles related to Jack White, see here.