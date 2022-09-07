Jack White Announces Two Special Acoustic Shows In New Mexico & Tennessee

Home News Federico Cardenas September 7th, 2022 - 11:44 PM

The singer and guitarist superstar Jack White has announced two special, intimate shows in New Mexico and Tennessee. The performances will both take place later this month during the musician’s ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour, which has dates lined up until November.

These newly announced tour dates promise a rare, intimate, up-close experience with the musician, with one show taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee and the other taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Both shows have been produced in collaboration with Live Nation. The Chattanooga show will be held on September 17 at the Walker Theater, while the Santa Fe show will take place at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on September 29.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are set to go on sale for the general public on Friday morning, September 9, and will also be available for pre-order on September 8 for members of Third Man Records Vault. Purchase tickets for the shows here.

Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour intends to promote both of the albums the musician dropped in 2022, July’s Entering Heaven Alive, and April’s Fear of the Dawn. Even after the double-release, Jack White has continued to release music at a legendary pace, dropping new single “Broken Angels” earlier this month.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat