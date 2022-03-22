Jack White Performs Live Cover Of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” At Beck Concert In Nashville

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 5:45 PM

Jack White made an appearance at Beck’s Nashville concert last night. White performed a cover of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.”

In the recorded video from White’s company, Third Man Records, White pretends to be Beck during the performance, introducing himself as Beck, “I’d like to do one of my favorite Beck songs from the 1990s that I wrote,” he said with a Southern accent. He was soon interrupted halfway through the song by Beck.

The duo then comically performed a skit, with Beck claiming he went to his car to grab “some nail clippers. I went out to my car to get them. I come back, and you’re playing the show.” Their performance was met with laughs and smiles from fans in the audience.

White has made headlines in recent weeks for calling on major record labels to open their own vinyl record plants. In a video, White claimed that the high demand and creation process within the vinyl industry has created bottleneck issues and delays for fans. He specifically called out Warner Brothers, Universal and Sony to start making their own pressing plants to account for these supply chain issues.

White will be touring next month in support of his two upcoming albums, and will be joined by Be Your Own Pet, who will reunite on two of his shows. Meanwhile, Beck will open for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their upcoming summer tour alongside The Strokes, Beck, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and King Princess.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat