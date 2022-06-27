Jack White Slams Overturning of Roe V. Wade Calling Trump a “Clown”

Home News Lucy Yang June 27th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Fuming over the recent decision made by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, Jack White represents the emotions of many through a recent instagram post. In summary, White has called out former President Donald Trump to be an absolute “clown” at best who has put Americans at danger after selecting three conservative supreme court justices.

White explains that the two-party system “allows the chance for one of the parties to promote a professional wrestler of a ‘politician’ with absolutely no experience in govt., who cares only about his own ego, who uses Christianity (of which he isn’t one) to propel his career at the expense of those Christians (and the rest of us all), who uses patriotism as a dog whistle for racism and fear etc., and all of this goes unchecked because the OTHER party doesn’t have enough of a majority to keep this person from slowly destroying any progress we’ve made in this county.” (consequence)

This change, as White explains, will only set America back in time to the 1970’s back when women barely had rights. Calling out Trump in his own hypocrisy, that he himself have secretly paid for behind the door abortions. As White stands up on his own platform, many other artists and popularly used media companies have offered their employees reimbursements to travel into a state where abortion is legal and safely conducted.

Check out below for White’s full statement from instagram as well as our previous article following White’s latest activities.

