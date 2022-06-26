Jack White Plays Surprise 15-Song Set At Glastonbury Festival

Home News Lucy Yang June 26th, 2022 - 4:26 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Causing a delightful surprise, Jack White made a recent appearance at the Glastonbury festival on Sunday. The Glastonbury festival is a five-day festival of contemporary music, dance, comedy, theatre, circus cabaret and other arts that brings artists globally. White’s appearance was announced via Glastonbury’s daily newspaper on Sunday.

“With the backing of drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic John Davis, and keyboardist Quincy McCrary, White ripped through selections from The White Stripes (“Cannon,” Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground), The Raconteurs (“You Don’t Understand Me”), and The Dead Weather (“I Cut Like a Buffalo”), as well as his own solo catalog (“Taking Me Back,” “Lazaretto”). To close the truncated set, he delivered a stellar one-two-three punch of “Ball and Biscuit,” “Steady, as She Goes,” and “Seven Nation Army.” (consequence)

Jack White’s Glastonbury Setlist:

Taking Me Back

The White Raven

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

Love Interruption

Love is Selfish

Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)

Lazaretto

I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)

What’s the Trick?

I’m Slowly Turning Into You (The White Stripes song)

You Don’t Understand Me (The Raconteurs song)

Cannon (The White Stripes song)

Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)

Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)

Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

Check out some live reactions to White’s appearance!

Jack White absolutely shredding it #Glastonbury2022 my guitar hero pic.twitter.com/yAKvKf95RF — MoJo (@MoJo03) June 26, 2022

Previously, Whites released his new song titled If I Die Tomorrow. The multi-talented songwriter is truly at the top of his game in terms of his musical career!

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat