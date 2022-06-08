Jack White Shares a Haunted World in “If I Die Tomorrow”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 8th, 2022 - 1:03 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The multi-talented singer-songwriter Jack White has dropped a new single titled “If I Die Tomorrow,” along with an accompanying music video. The track comes off of Jack White’s upcoming Entering Heaven Alive, the second album Jack White will release in 2022. The new album is set to drop on July 22 through Third Man Records, and has now been made available for pre-order here.

In this slow and somber track, sonically driven by the sounds of acoustic guitar with the melody of a sound resembling a string instrument, Jack White explores the way that people would respond if he were to “die tomorrow.” In his track, he asks himself how his mother would respond to his death, singing “If my mother cries in sorrow, will you help her with the many things that she needs from time to time and day to day?”

The music video for the track shows off White digging his own grave and carrying his own coffin, walking around a town of people with various types of masks on their faces. The atmosphere of the video, directed by Brantley Gutierrez, is set by the visual filter, that makes the farm area around him appear as though it were made of snow. The video closes out with a shot of White inside his grave zooming out. Watch the official music video for “If I Die Tomorrow” via YouTube below.

Jack White is at the top of his game in terms of making and releasing music, with his upcoming project following his previous 2022 album Fear of The Dawn. Entering Heaven Alive will include the rockstar’s previously released singles “Hi-Di-Ho,” “Taking Me Back” and “What’s The Trick.”

