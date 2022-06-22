Kate Bush Reflects on the Resurgence of “Running Up That Hill” on ‘Stranger Things’ in Rare Interview

Home News Karan Singh June 22nd, 2022 - 10:52 AM

Who would’ve thought Stranger Things would prompt Kate Bush to finally give an interview? Perhaps it’s not that surprising after all considering the Netflix show has pushed one of her ’80s hits far up the charts — her first top-5 placement in the Billboard Hot 100, ranking at No. 4!

This morning, Bush dropped by BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to discuss the use of her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She said this reawakening is, “just extraordinary. I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it’d be anything like this. It’s so exciting that it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world has gone mad.”

According to Spin, Bush seemed particularly excited about younger generations discovering her music and circulating it of their own accord in an era where her sound isn’t in demand.

On the subject matter of the track at hand, Bush said, “I really like people to hear a song and take from it what they want, but originally it was written as the idea of a man and a woman swapping places with each other, just to feel what it’s like from the other side.” The original title of the composition was “A Deal with God,” but she was pushed to alter it because her record label was concerned that “it wouldn’t get played on the radio — that people would feel it was a sensitive title.” They subsequently settled on “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” after which it was then released on Bush’s album Hounds of Love.

A remix of “Running Up That Hill” is featured in the latest trailer for the final two episodes of the ongoing season of Stranger Things, scheduled to release on July 1.