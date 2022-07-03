Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Plays Key Role in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Home News Lucy Yang July 3rd, 2022 - 4:29 PM

Making worlds collide, Metallica’s famous track Master of Puppets makes a surprising appearance in the ongoing famous show Stranger Things. This collaboration is considered undefeatable both in the Upside down universe and real life audiences at home.

“Eddie pulls out an amp and electric guitar and, with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) headbanging beside him, rips into Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” from the top of an RV (Apt song choice, my dude), and the sound successfully draws the bats away, allowing the rest of the team to attempt their attack on Vecna.” (consequence)

This attack renders the powerful demon to be so distracted which in turn, plays a huge role in progressing the storyline. Actor Joe Quinn who plays the role of Eddie Munsen had been practicing by listening to metal music in order to immerse himself fully in this role.

“But the “Master of Puppets” scene takes the character to a whole new level — as Dustin says afterwards of the moment, “Most metal everrrrrr!” Watch a short excerpt below, thanks to a Tweet posted by the official Stranger Things account, and retweeted by the band.” (Consequence)

Take a look at Stranger Things’ own release of the episode:

🤘LET THE SHOW BEGIN. VOL 2 IS NOW STREAMING 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QDO89bnNay — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 1, 2022

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado