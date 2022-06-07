Kate Bush Shares Statement After ‘Stranger Things’ Uses Her Song “Running Up That Hill”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 8:49 PM

The legendary singer-songwriter and musician Kate Bush’s classic track “Running Up That Hill” was just featured on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. This has led to a massive resurgence to the song’s popularity, leading it to surge back to the top of the UK and US charts.

Stereogum reports that on July 7, Kate Bush took to her personal blog to offer a statement addressing her song being featured on the Netflix series. The artist begins her post saying “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill,’” a song she states has been “given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

Bush goes on to explain the new massive success the song is experiencing after it was featured on the new track: “Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.” Her statement concludes noting her own excitement for the rest of the Netflix series, saying “I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”

It was previously uncertain whether Kate Bush, who is known for being selective about licensing people to use her music, would allow the hit track to be used in Stranger Things. However, the enormous positive response from fans to the artist’s music have made it clear that the decision to let the series use the song was a great one.

Listen to “Running Up That Hill” below.