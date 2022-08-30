Nita Strauss Shares New Instrumental Solo Single “Summer Storm”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 1:55 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Nita Strauss has shared a brand new solo single entitled “Summer Storm.” The song is instrumental which she says best encapsulates her style as a musician. “Summer Storm” is one of the six instrumental songs expected to make the tracklist for Strauss’ forthcoming solo album which she has said will be half instrumental with the other half featuring various guest vocalists. More information such as the anticipated release date and title of the record have yet to be officially announced. Listen to the new single below!

Strauss has been quite busy recently, from departing the Alice Cooper band days after their tour ended to joining Demi Lovato’s backing band for a live TV debut of “Substance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She recently revealed that she is not ruling out a return to Cooper’s band sometime in the future. Back in October 2021 she collaborated with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on their track “Dead Inside.” In November 2018, Strauss released her debut solo album entitled Controlled Chaos which was well received by both critics and fans alike.

Strauss previously canceled her appearance at Aftershock 2022 as well as Bullet For My Valentine, Judas Priest, Jinjer and If I Die First, prompting the festival to announce Danzig, In Flames, Joey Valence, Prong and Set It Off as their replacements. She was also included on the Blue Ridge Rock 2022 lineup alongside Halestorm, A Day To Remember, Underoath and more. Fans can still catch Strauss playing with Lovato on the Holy Fvck tour through November 6. Dead Sara was recently added to the tour as support.