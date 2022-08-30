Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Collaborative New Album Pigments For October 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 6:14 PM

Louisiana-born singer-songwriter Dawn Richard and multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer Spencer Zahn have teamed up for their collaborative new album Pigments which is set to arrive on October 21 via Merge Records. They have released four tracks including “Coral”, “Sandstone”, “Indigo” and “Vantablack” from the record comprising the first movement. The record is unique in that it is meant to be listened to as one lengthy composition with Richard’s vocals which were stripped back intentionally to create an intimate ambience.

Speaking on the deeper meaning behind the album, Dawn Richard offered, “I felt like the tools that I and other people like me were dealt weren’t shiny. Yet we still painted these beautiful pictures. This album is what it means to be a dreamer and finally reach a place where you’ve decided to love the pigments that you have,” She continues, adding, “The point is that we’re going through the same thing in different ways. No matter what walks of life we come from, the story can be similar.”

Richard was included on multiple 2022 music festival lineups including Pitchfork, This Ain’t No Picnic, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage, Hopscotch and more. She shared the stage with many other talented musicians and icons including Erykah Badu, The National, The Roots, Le Tigre, LCD Soundsystem and Willie Nelson. Last year, Richard released multiple songs such as “Loose Your Mind”, “Morning | Streetlights”, “Jacuzzi” and “Bussifame.”

Pigments Track List

1. Coral

2. Sandstone

3. Indigo

4. Vantablack

5. Sienna

6. Cerulean

7. Opal

8. Saffron

9. Crimson

10. Cobalt

11. Umber