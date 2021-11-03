Dawn Richard Releases Dynamic New Track “Loose Your Mind”

Home News Joe Hageman November 3rd, 2021 - 6:59 PM

New Orleans based artist Dawn Richard released a new single “Loose Your Mind” on the Adult Swim Singles 2021 collaborative album. You can listen to the song here. Dawn Richard makes music that is hard to describe as any one genre, but there is a general current of soulfulness and funk throughout her music. In a synth and fuzzy base filled “Loose Your Mind”, Richard describes a good time and letting go. The song stays true to the title and is an easy listening comfortable track that is all about letting go and relaxing at night. At a brisk 2:53, the song feels even shorter as you can perhaps loose your mind getting caught up in the groove of the song. Dawn Richard does lots of voice harmonizing and vocal sound effects on this song, which makes her voice just as much of a dynamic instrument as the groovy assortment that make up the rest of the track.

Dawn Richard was recently announced as a supporting act on the postponed Purity Ring tour, now scheduled for Spring 2022. She also recently released a video for “Mornin | Streetlights” that highlights the neighborhoods of New Orleans. Richard is well established as a multidisciplinary artist, with an extensive career in acting, dancing, modeling, and even animating. Her skills have translated just as well to the musical landscape, as her talent for expressing herself in unique and creative ways comes across in her genre-blurring music. Her recent album Second Line was well-reviewed by critics and was covered on mxdwn.com upon its release.