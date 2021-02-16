Dawn Richard Announces New Album Second Line: An Electro Revival for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Bussifame”

Home News Adam Benavides February 16th, 2021 - 9:26 PM

Famed New Orleans R&B singer Dawn Richard, who recently signed to the Merge Record label, has officially announced her much-anticipated sophomore album Second Line. The announcement also came with the arrival of the LP’s lead single and video “Bussifame.” The album is currently available for pre-order online and will be released this spring on April 30.

The clip for “Bussifame” sees Richard lead a dancing ensemble in several different urban settings of graffiti and building sites. The track opens with Richard doing her signature hip-hop style vocals over jazz rhythms before transitioning to a more house, melodic R&B tune about mid-way through. The two different layers of the track join almost two entirely different tunes, which together make for another exciting performance from the young R&B star.

Discussing the track, Richard said the feelings of community and celebration in her hometown of New Orleans were huge inspirations. “Yeah, you know what’s crazy in New Orleans? When you’re in the house, you don’t have to be a part of the funeral or the celebrations, and just be like, you hear that. You hear it, and you just walk outside and you join it,” explains the multi-talented artist. “You could even not even know what the party was, but if you hear it, feel it, you can join it. So, that’s what this album and this record ‘Bussifame’ really speaks to. If you hear it, no matter if you’re inside, outside, wherever. You can join this party, you can join this parade.”

As for the new album, Richard says Second Line is about bringing Black women in electronic music more recognition. “You never see women appreciated as producers and artists alike—especially Black women in the electronic space,” explains Richard. “The time is now for us to start recognizing their talent, not only in electronic music but in all genres. I wanna be the reason why a young Black girl from the South can be whoever she wants to be musically, visually, and artistically.”

Second Line Track List:

1. “King Creole” (Intro)

2. “Nostalgia”

3. “Boomerang”

4. “Bussifame”

5. “Pressure”

6. “Pilot” (A Lude)

7. “Jacuzzi”

8. “FiveOhFour” (A lude)

9. “Voodoo” (Intermission)

10. “Mornin Streetlights”

11. “La Petit Morte” (A lude)

12. “Radio Free”

13. “The Potter”

14. “Perfect Storm”

15. “Voodoo” (Outermission)

15. “SELFish” (Outro)