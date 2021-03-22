Dawn Richard’s New Video Will Make You Hot Like a “Jacuzzi”

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 8:50 PM

Dawn Richard has shared a new single, “Jacuzzi,” alongside an accompanying music video. The track arrives as the second single from her upcoming album, Second Line, which will be released on April 30. The track follows her first single, “Bussifame.”

Richard begins the interview with audio of her asking her mother where she’s fun, the beat beginning as her mother says “I’m a Creole girl.” Her mother’s phrase is sampled through the song, Richard’s buttery voice flowing over the simple drum beat and popping synths. Richard dancing in lingerie down hallways. “So won’t you drip like me/Feel me sweaty/Got you blowin’ full speed/Hot like a jacuzzi” she sings during the chorus, the instrumentals quiet so as to amplify Richard’s rich vocals. She and a group of dancers splash through a hot tub, heels in the air to match the track’s bouncing sound.

“The visual is a celebration of body positivity, that feminity and sexuality can be in any body form,” Richard said in a statement to Flaunt. “What a mother moves like will be different from a young woman with no kids in the prime of her 20s. Doesn’t make her less sexy. Stretch marks, curves, blemishes, and imperfections are seen throughout the simulation. We chose to leave those unedited to showcase the beauty in the everyday woman unfiltered.”

Second Line will mark Richard’s first release since being signed to Merge Records, the artist and label teasing in January that she would have a release in 2021. The first release, “Bussifame,” saw Richard explore urban graffiti, the instrumentals honoring the sounds of New Orleans. Second Line is meant to pull influence from New Orleans culture, in which all who can hear a party are allowed to join.

Speaking on her goals for the record, Richard said, “You never see women appreciated as producers and artists alike – especially Black women in the electronic space. The time is now for us to start recognizing their talent, not only in electronic music but in all genres. I want to be the reason why a young Black girl from the South can be whoever she wants to be musically, visually, and artistically.”

The upcoming album is expected to have 15 tracks, including an intro, three ludes, an outermission and an outro. “Bussifame” is the fourth song on the tracklist, while “Jacuzzi” is the seventh.