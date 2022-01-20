New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Erykah Badu, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks And Many More

Home News Loe January 20th, 2022 - 9:17 PM

The New Orleans Jazz Festival is around the French Quarter corner, as the flyer in all its Shell-sponsored yellow and red, capture the attention of NOLA Jazz Fest veterans and even those looking to start a new annual trip. The headliners don’t stop at jazz with neo soul favorite Erykah Badu, country legend Willie Nelson, and rock stars Foo Fighters to name a few of who this notorious Big Easy weekend has to offer.

After scrapping plans to host the jazz festival over two weekends back in October 2021, the organizers are executing a comeback of the summer, reprising its traditional timeframe this year: two weekends from April 29 – May 8. Joining the headliners above are also The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, and The Black Crowes.

The New Orleans Jazz Festival also features Norah Jones (solo and with Puss N Boots), Ludacris, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Randy Newman, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Terence Blanchard, Third World, Leo Nocentelli of The Meters, Chris Isaak, Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic, Shovels & Rope, Tank and the Bangas, Rickie Lee Jones, PJ Morton, Anders Osborne, Big Freedia, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Bettye LaVette, The War and Treaty, The Soul Rebels, The Newport All-Stars celebrate George Wein, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Dawn Richard, and many more. See it in full below.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now on the New Orleans Jazz Festival official website and AXS.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado