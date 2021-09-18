Dawn Richard Releases Dynamic New Video For “Mornin | Streetlights”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 18th, 2021 - 8:20 PM

Dawn Richard released a new music video for “Mornin | Streetlights” that comes from her latest album Second Line. The new music video focuses on her hometown, City Park in New Orleans and wants to represent a part of New Orleans a lot of people haven’t seen before. She also added a few dates to her tour which her next show being on September 26 in Boise, ID at the Treefort Music Festival.

“Mornin | Streetlights” is made up of two parts that first starts out with her under a gazebo singing about her morning with her lover and what she can give to him with the steady beat of the drum and other instruments. As for the second part, it takes on more of a synthetic tone and talks more about the streetlights and what happens underneath them.

Dawn Richards shared her thoughts on how “Mornin | Streetlights” connect with New Orleans: “A major theme of Second Line is my desire to show New Orleans in ways that aren’t necessarily seen. I grew up going to City Park, right around the corner from my mom’s dance school; all of the school recital pictures feature the park in the background. I think City Park has this traditional beauty but also an alluring, haunting edge to it that makes it local. I wanted to marry the two with this visual, similar to fusing “Mornin” with “Streetlights.”

Dawn Richard on tour:

Sep 16 Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight*

Sep 26 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

Mar 24–27 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival