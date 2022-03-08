Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including The National, Mitski, The Roots And More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 5:35 PM

The Pitchfork Music Festival will be returning to Chicago on July 15 through July 17, and unveiled the lineup today. The 2022 festival will be headlined by The National, Mitski and The Roots.

The National, who played Pitchfork’s debut year in 2006, will return on the first day of the festival, and will be succeeded by Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain and CupcakKe.

The festival will continue Saturday with Mitski headlining, followed by Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang, Hyd and Jeff Parker & the New Breed.

Pitchfork will close with The Roots headlining, followed by Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Reubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis and Pink Siifu.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale March 11 for $200, and sing;e-day passes for $99.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer