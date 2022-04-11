Riff Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Including In This Moment, Disturbed, Dirty Honey and More

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 6:31 PM

The 2022 Riff Fest has announced its official lineup. The performances will take place September 24 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

The full lineup for the upcoming festival included Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent, Fame on Fire and Eva Under Fire. Presented by 101.1 WRIF, the Riff Fest features performances from top-rated rock bands. At the festival’s 50th anniversary celebration this year, Disturbed will be brought back for the first time since 2019.

In This Moment will also be performing at the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow on April 17 in Vancouver, alongside Slipknot, Jinjer, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. The group’s tour was previously postponed due to a few bandmates’ positive COVID tests. The tour was meant to serve as collaborations with Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black.