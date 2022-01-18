Slipknot Announce Spring 2022 Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates Featuring Cypress Hill, In This Moment, Jinjer and More

Home News Audrey Herold January 18th, 2022 - 10:50 AM

The 2022 Knotfest Roadshow has officially been announced by Slipknot. It will be split into two, one-month legs, touring around North America. For the first run, rock bands, In This Moment and Jinjer, will be supporting. Then, for the second night, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will be opening.

The first part of the tour will be starting off in March 16 in Fargo, North Dakota. It ends April 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The month of tour kicks off March 18 in University Park, Pennsylvania. Then, it ends June 18 in Chula Vista, California.

The members of Slipknot are all very excited for 2022 tour. They feel good about getting back on the road and even share with fans that this upcoming tour will be a “brand new experience.” With the hardships of Covid, it’s something both the band and the fans are strongly looking forward to.

Here’s what frontman Corey Taylor had to say on the 2022 tour,

“Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Live Nation will be giving ticket buyers collectible NFT ticket stubs, all part of their new initiative.

Tickets for the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM. Pre-sales have just started today. So, be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out!

For all you Knotheads, there’s also Knotfest Germany to look forward to as well, which will be taking place July 30, 2022. Bands scheduled to play include In Flames and Ghostemane.

Slipknot is due to put out an album this year. They’ve even released a single titled “The Chapeltown Rag.” This upcoming album will be the follow up to their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado