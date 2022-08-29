Hatebreed Announce Additional ‘20 Years Of Perseverance’ Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Connecticut-based metalcore band Hatebreed has announced additional ‘20 Years Of Perseverance’ tour dates for this fall. The trek will be supported by fellow metallers Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Body Snatcher and Dying Wish.

The band’s newly announced trek will begin with a show in Elmira, New York at The L on October 25. They will then move on to play in Virginia, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. The tour will come to a close with two back-to-back concerts in the Golden State on November 19 and 20 in Anaheim and San Diego at the House Of Blues in the respective areas.

This year Hatebreed was included on multiple festival lineups including This Is Hardcore and Rock Fest alongside Comeback Kid, Thursday, Madball, Evanescence, Shinedown and Disturbed. The band just closed out their summer co-headlining tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society earlier this week. Back in June, Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta revealed that he had purchased the rights to Milwaukee’s Metalfest and that the festival would be returning in 2023. Earlier this year the band released a live performance video for their song “Instinctive (Slaughterlust).”

Hatebreed Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Body Snatcher & Dying Wish

10/25 — Elmira, NY — The L*

10/26 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount*

10/27 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27*

10/28 — Hartford, CT — The Webster*

10/29 — Harrisburg, PA — HMAC*

10/30 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theater*

10/31 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop

11/2 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall*

11/3 — Fort Wayne, IN — Piere’s Entertainment Center*

11/4 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s*

11/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom*

11/7 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall*

11/8 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center*

11/9 — Lubbock, TX — Jakes Sports Café*

11/10 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey Theater*

11/11 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep

11/12 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater*

11/14 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater*

11/15 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox*

11/17 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom**

11/18 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl &

11/19 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues**

11/20 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues**

*No Bleeding Through

**No Gatecreeper

& Supporting Ghost Inside

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz