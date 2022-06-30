Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Purchases Rights To Milwaukee Metalfest, Announces Festival’s 2023 Return

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 3:41 PM

Jamey Jasta of metalcore band Hatebreed has announced that he has purchased the rights to the iconic Milwaukee Metalfest. Jasta reveals that the festival will make its triumphant return in 2023.

In a press release, commenting on the festival and its legacy, he writes: “I am so grateful and thrilled that Jack Koshick has passed the Milwaukee Metalfest torch off to me. He is a visionary and we will carry on the MMF legacy for years to come. So many of us have great memories from Milwaukee Metalfest, and the time is right for it to return.”

Jasta also has a deeper reason for acquiring the rights to the festival, to honor one of his late friends, Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder who passed away earlier this year in May. Fans of the band have since launched a petition to have the 2023 Grammy’s recognize Strnad’s passing during the In Memoriam segment. The petition is currently sitting at 17,000 signatures as of publishing time.

“On a recent podcast I did with the late Trevor Strnad (RIP), I fantasized about bringing the fest back and even wanted Trevor to curate it with me,” Jasta explained, adding “In light of his death, I feel the need to see it through and relaunch the festival in 2023.”

Hatebreed and Jasta have been included on quite a few festival lineups this year including This Is Hardcore and Rock Fest alongside Evanescence, Shinedown, Disturbed, Thursday and Comeback Kid. They have also teamed up with Black Label Society and Anthrax for summer 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz