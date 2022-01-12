Hatebreed Unveil Energetic New Live Video For “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 12th, 2022 - 10:54 PM

The metalcore band Hatebreed are known for their highly aggressive and angry style that permeates throughout much of their music since their formation in 1994. One of the best recent examples of the band’s unrelenting energy and anger comes from their track “Instinctive (Slaughterlust).” While the track has already received a music video from October of 2020, on January 12, Hatebreed returned to release a new official live video for this thrilling single.

The video shows the metal band rocking and performing with intense vocals and brutal riffs onstage in front of a massive crowd. According to a press release, the video features footage of Hatebreed from the Metal Tour of the Year, where Hatebreed performed last summer alongside such greats as Megadeath, Lamb of God, and Trivium.

Hatebreed’s new live video was created in promotion of a forthcoming tour scheduled to take place in the spring, where the Connecticut band will perform alongside Parkway Drive, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns. Anyone who wants a taste of what to expect from this ferocious band is encouraged to watch this live performance video to understand what type of show they should be expecting when seeing the band in-person.

“Instinctive (Slaughterlust)” was released as a single in promotion of the band’s November 2020 album, Weight of the False Self. The original music video was released a month prior to Weight of the False Self, and featured the band breaking into an abandoned warehouse for the filming process. Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta has recently joined Cannibal Corpse’ George Fisher to release a track titled “They Want Your Soul”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz