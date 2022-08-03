Hatebreed Announce ‘Perseverance’ 20th Anniversary Tour Featuring Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through & Bodysnatcher

Home News Roy Lott August 3rd, 2022 - 3:46 PM

In honor of the 20th anniversary of their album Perseverance, Hatebreed will be hitting the road this fall to celebrate. Fellow bands Gatecreeper and Bleeding Through will join on select shows, while bands Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish will be playing sets on the whole tour. The tour is set to kick off on October 27 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and includes stops in Houston, Albuquerque, Portland, Seattle and Anaheim. It is set to conclude at the House of Blues in San Diego, CA on November 20. Additional shows are to be announced at a later date. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, August 5 on Ticketmaster. See the list of announced shows below.

Perseverance was released in 2002 and solidified the band as a household name. It charted both in the US and UK respectively, with some songs from the record being featured in some blockbuster films. “I Will Be Heard” IS featured in the film XXX and soundtrack, while “Below the Bottom” is included on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Soundtrack.

The band is currently on the road with Black Label Society and Anthrax. The tour started just last week, kicking off July 26 in Phoenix. The trek will conclude on August 28 in Philadelphia, PA. They also recently purchased the rights to the Milwaukee festival Metalfest with Jamey Jasta. It will be revived in 2023.

Hatebreed’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:

10/27 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 #

10/30 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

11/04 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s #

11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom #

11/07 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall #

11/09 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe #

11/10 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater #

11/12 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater #

11/14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater #

11/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox #

11/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom *

11/19 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues *

11/20 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues *

# = with Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish

* = with Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz