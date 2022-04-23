This Is Hardcore Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Hatebreed, Thursday, Comeback Kid And More

Home News Abigail Lee April 23rd, 2022 - 10:00 PM

The This is Hardcore festival has revealed its 2022 location, dates and lineup in one fell swoop. The festival will be held at the Franklin Music Hall & Underground Arts in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 8-10, 2022. The lineup includes a number of well-known hardcore bands, at least two of which will be hosting celebratory performances.

On April 22, 2022, the This is Hardcore Fest’s Twitter posted their announcement, saying that “The wait is over.”

Metalcore band Hatebreed will be commemorating the 20th anniversary of Perseverance. Hatebreed has a busy summer planned in addition to their performance at the festival. They will be touring with Black Label Society and Anthrax as a special guest in July and August. Earlier this year, Hatebreed also released a live video for their song “Instinctive (Slaughterlust).”

Similarly, post-hardcore band Thursday will be performing their album Full Collapse, which has enjoyed 21 years in the spotlight after being released in 2001. Their upcoming performances at the festival shortly follow the postponement of their holiday shows in December

Also announced to be performing are Madball, Comeback Kid, Merauder, Fury of Five, Killing Time, Misery Signals, Drain, All Out War, Leeway, Wisdom in Chains and Ringworm. The full lineup has yet to be announced.

Tickets are not yet available, but those interested can stay up to date by checking the website and aforementioned Twitter.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz