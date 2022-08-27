Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Announce “9 To 5” Duet For September 9 Release

Home News Finneas Gregory August 27th, 2022 - 11:17 AM

Legendary musicians Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have recently announced the release date of their long-anticipated duet version of Parton’s classic song “9 to 5.” According to an article on billboard, Clarkson announced the September 9 release date in a recent Instagram post stating: “I’m so excited to finally announce the new version of “9 to 5” I recorded with the legendary @dollyparton is coming out on September 9th!! Thank you @shanemcanally for making this dream a reality and putting this project together. Pre-save it now!”

Parton and Clarkson’s duet version of “9 to 5” was first performed last spring, at the 2022 SXSW music festival, during an airing of Still Working 9 to 5, a documentary reflecting on the 40th anniversary of the film 9 to 5 and the ongoing fight for women’s rights, featuring interviews with the main cast.

Around the time that the documentary came out, Parton spoke about the duet version of “9 to 5” on Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, stating: “You did a great job on that too. I love how you took that and just made it your own and I got a chance to sing background for a change!” Parton continues: “But I’m really proud of that rendition of it and I think, hopefully, it’ll do well for us. It’s great in the documentary.”

Overall, fans of Parton and Clarkson are likely anxiously awaiting September 9, and the anticipated release of their duet version of Parton’s classic song “9 to 5.”