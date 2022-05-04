Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eminem And More Included In Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Home News Roy Lott May 4th, 2022 - 5:53 PM

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its inductees for 2022. Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie and Pat Benatar will all be inducted during a ceremony that will in Los Angeles, CA on November 5. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be honored with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Musical Excellence Award and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will each receive the Early Influence Award. Jimmy Iovine and Sugarhill Records founder Sylvia Robinson are this year’s recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, DEVO, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick were a list of the finalists whom were going to be elected this year.

Parton initially declined her nomination, but later changed her mind about it. “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that. I’ll accept gracefully,” she said about it. She later explained the reason why she declined at first, saying shehad thought it was only for musicains in the rock genre. “…I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

The ceremony will be simulcast live on SiriusXM and will also be broadcasted on HBO. It will then air on HBO Max at a later date. 2021 class included Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz