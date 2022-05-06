Dolly Parton Reacts To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction: “I Never Meant To Cause Trouble Or Stir Up Controversy”

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 11:55 AM

Country legend Dolly Parton made headlines in March when she said she would withdrawal herself from consideration for a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction, but the Hall has stood its ground and inducted her on Wednesday. Now that she has been inducted, Parton has accepted the honor and talked to Billboard about her initial stance.

“I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did,” Parton told Billboard. “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

In March, Parton said she would not accept the nomination because she didn’t feel she deserved the honor.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated… I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the country music legend wrote in a statement in March. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton will officially be induced into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on November 5th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. She will go into the Hall along with a list of legendary artists including Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar.

Recently, the now-Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer pledged to cover 100% of college tuition for all employees at her Dollywood amusement park and she has signed on to star in a film adaptation of Run Rose Run, the novel she wrote with James Patterson, according to Consequence.