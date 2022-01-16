Dolly Parton Announces New Album Run, Rose, Run For March 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Big Dreams And Faded Dreams”

Home News Roy Lott January 16th, 2022 - 6:29 PM

Dolly Parton is back on the country music scene. The country legend has announced the release of her 48th solo record Run, Rose, Run, set to be released on March 4. Along with the announcement, she has released the album’s lead single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” “So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” Parton said in a statement. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about.” Check out the fun tune with its accompanying lyric video below.

In addition to the single, Run, Rose, Run consists of 11 additional new original songs and will also feature collaborations with Ben Haggard, Joe Nichols and Richard Dennison. Fans can preorder the album now. See the full tracklist below.

The LP will be in conjunction with Parton’s novel of the same name, which she co-authored with James Patterson. The book will be released on March 7. Parton also teamed up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to create the Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor in celebration of the new book and album. Fans that purchase the limited-edition ice cream flavor can also purchase a digital version of the Run, Rose, Run that comes with an exclusive bonus track called “Rose of my Heart.”

Run, Rose, Run Tracklist:

01. Run

02. Big Dreams and Faded Jeans

03. Demons (with Ben Haggard)

04. Driven

05. Snakes in the Grass

06. Blue Bonnet Breeze

07. Woman Up and Take It Like a Man

08. Firecracker

09. Secrets

10. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)

11. Dark Night, Bright Future

12. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)