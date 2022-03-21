Dolly Parton Will Appear In Film Adaptation For Her Novel Run, Rose, Run

Home News Lauren Floyd March 21st, 2022 - 5:08 PM

Dolly Parton may not think she’s ready for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination but she sure is ready for the big screen. The beloved country singer-songwriter will star in the film adaptation of her recent novel and studio album Run Rose Run.

Parton, a woman of many talents, will also throw on the producer hat, producing alongside co-author James Patterson and in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company, according to Consequence Sound. In the following statement Witherspoon shares her excitement and anticipation to work with the star saying:

“Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist, and all around incredible human being — Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton responded with matched energy saying: “I’m proud, excited, and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.”