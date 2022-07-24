Dolly Parton, Chase Rice, Toby Keith And More Featured On Positive Vibrations’ New Album Country Goes Reggae

In an attempt to put a reggae twist on some of country music’s biggest hits, renowned Jamaican musicians dubbed Positive Vibrations have released Country Goes Reggae featuring some of country music’s biggest stars. The album features Country Music Hall of Famers Dolly Parton and Alabama along with Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Chase Rice, Toby Keith, Lainey Wilson, Uncle Kracker, and more.

The album is the latest creative mashup from Christian and Frank Berman (The Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl. The esteemed Jamaican artists Positive Vibrations – include Ian “Beezy” Coleman (Ziggy and Damian Marley, Wyclef, Fugees), Devon Bradshaw (Burning Spear), Guillaume “Stepper Sax” Briard, Henry Matic Tune (UB40, Aswad, Dennis Brown), and the next-gen class of players.

The idea for Country Goes Reggae came on a trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019, when the brothers were sitting at a sunset, beach bar listening to Reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. Country songs. They knew the two worlds and styles and cultures would blend perfectly together.

https://positivevibrations.lnk.to/countrygoesreggae

Full tracklist below:

1.“Eyes on You (feat. Chase Rice)”

2.“Make Me Want To (feat. Jimmie Allen)”

3.“Red Solo Cup (feat. Toby Keith)”

4.“I Like the Sound of That (feat. Rascal Flatts)”

5.“Two Doors Down (feat. Dolly Parton)”

6. “Smile (feat. Uncle Kracker)”

7. “Things a Man Oughta Know (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

8.“Boots On (feat. Randy Houser)”

9. “Pass It On Down (feat. Alabama)”

10.“Ready to Run (feat. Alexandra Kay)”

11.“Save It For A Rainy Day (feat. Landon Parker)”