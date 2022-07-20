9-Year-Old Delivers Vibrant Performance of Pantera’s “Becoming” in the Midst of Reunion News

Home News Karan Singh July 20th, 2022 - 11:48 AM

One of the O’Keefe Music Foundation’s most recent YoutTube videos has coincided with an important announcement in the American heavy metal scene. On July 13, just hours before Pantera revealed their plans of reuniting, the organization posted a cover of the band’s song “Becoming” by a group of children who not only understood the assignment but conquered it. Watch their rendition of the metal classic below:

The above song features 9-year-old K8 (Kate) fronting a band of teenagers — 13-year-old bassist Maynard Vannatta; 15-year-old lead guitarist Landon Siebens; 16-year-old rhythm guitarist Logan Toleman; and 16-year-old drummer Evan Harris. Additionally, a 7-year-old boy named Fuzz can be seen pounding a garbage can with a baseball bat.

According to Consequence, the surviving members of Pantera, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, are expected to be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante for a series of North American and European dates, including some headlining spots.

