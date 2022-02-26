Spirit Adrift Share Cover And Visualizer Of Pantera’s “Hollow”

Home News Abigail Lee February 26th, 2022 - 7:09 PM

Texas-born band Spirit Adrift celebrate the monumental album Vulgar Display of Power by Pantera’s 30th anniversary with a cover of “Hollow.” Released on Feb. 25, the cover by Spirit Adrift pay tribute to one of their role models in heavy metal.

Vocalist and guitarist Nate Garrett attributes his evolution and understanding of music and metal to the album, though his admiration for the band wasn’t always tied to his work; he had a personal connection with Vulgar Display of Power even before Spirit Adrift: “I studied the entire album from an early age, and the standout track to me has always been ‘Hollow.’ It is dynamic, emotional, unpredictable.” Later on, he went on to say that “Pantera are one of those bands that taught me how to play music.”

Many musicians and music fans agree that the best covers are not performances of mimicry. Rather, the best covers inject something unique and personal into the recreations in order to create a new work of art independent of the original, even if the original serves as a basis.

Garrett said, “I channeled every ounce of obsession and attention to detail into our version, making sure that we honored the original song while introducing some of our trademark elements to make it our own.”

The song is a heart-wrenching, emotional number that comments on death, loss and the futility of missing someone but missing them anyway. Among the most heartbreaking lines are towards the end: “Mad/At gods/Mad,” and “My best friend/My best friend…/Come back.”

Listen to Spirit Adrift’s rendition of the song here.