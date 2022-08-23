Panic! At The Disco Share Comical New Music Video For “Sugar Soaker”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Following Viva Las Vengeance’s release last week, Panic! At The Disco have shared the music video for “Sugar Soaker”, the eighth track on the album. Previously released singles include the album’s title track, “Middle Of A Breakup” and “Local God” and “Don’t Let The Light Go Out.”

The new music video is as fun and delightful as the song itself. The video follows frontman Brendon Urie as he parties with friends, including a very special cameo from Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz. Throughout the video, Urie is seen drinking excessively, at one point downing an entire bottle while staring into the camera in a comical fashion. Later, it is revealed that Urie had crashed his car after the drunken bender leaving many fans in the comment section to point out the classic goofiness of the beloved vocalist. Overall, the song is catchy and will have you hitting replay.

Panic! At The Disco recently announced that they will be donating a portion of the proceeds from each ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ ticket purchase. The band’s Highest Hopes Foundation has partnered with three different charities, Everytown For Gun Safety, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and GLSEN.

The forthcoming tour will kick off on September 8 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. The band will then travel through Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and New York before visiting Ontario and Quebec in Canada. They will the return to the U.S., playing in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona. The tour will end on October 25 at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The tour will feature support from musical acts like Marina, Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz