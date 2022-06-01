Panic! At The Disco Announces New Album Viva Las Vengeance for August 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Title Track

Home News Karan Singh June 1st, 2022 - 11:24 AM

After a four-year absence, Panic! at the Disco has announced the release of a new album titled Viva Las Vengeance and an international tour in support of it. The title track and lead single for the upcoming release is out now. Check it out below and be sure to read the video description as well:

The album is due on August 19 and will be the seventh full-length release in Panic! At the Disco’s catalogue. What originally started out as a band but is now a solo project commandeered by former frontman Brendon Urie, who works with a range of different musicians and technicians on each project. According to Loudwire, he joined forces with Jake Sinclair, Mike Viola and Butch Walker this time around, and recorded the songs using a tape machine. The tracklist and album cover also been released:

1. Viva Las Vengeance

2. Middle of a Break-up

3. Don’t Let The Light Go Out

4. Local God

5. Star Spangled Banger

6. God Killed Rock And Roll

7. Say It Louder

8. Sugar Soaker

9. Something About Maggie

10. Sad Clown

11. All By Yourself

12. Do It To Death

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” Urie said in a press statement.

Following the album release, Urie will set out on his first North American headlining tour since 2019. Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny will join him as supporting acts for select shows. One dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the Highest Hopes Foundation, an effort devoted to supporting human rights. Details of the North American and European tour dates are as follows:

2022 North American Tour Dates

09/08 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

09/10 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

09/11 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

09/13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

09/14 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

09/17 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

09/20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

09/21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

09/23 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

09/30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

10/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/02 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

10/04 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

10/05 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

10/07 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

10/08 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

10/09 – Saint Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

10/11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

10/13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/15 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

10/16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/19 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

10/21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

10/23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

10/25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

2023 European Tour Dates

02/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

02/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

02/24 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

02/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

02/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

03/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

03/03 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/06 – London, UK @ The O2

03/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz