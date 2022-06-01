Panic! At The Disco Announces New Album Viva Las Vengeance for August 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Title Track

After a four-year absence, Panic! at the Disco has announced the release of a new album titled Viva Las Vengeance and an international tour in support of it. The title track and lead single for the upcoming release is out now. Check it out below and be sure to read the video description as well:
The album is due on August 19 and will be the seventh full-length release in Panic! At the Disco’s catalogue. What originally started out as a band but is now a solo project commandeered by former frontman Brendon Urie, who works with a range of different musicians and technicians on each project. According to Loudwire, he joined forces with Jake Sinclair, Mike Viola and Butch Walker this time around, and recorded the songs using a tape machine. The tracklist and album cover also been released:
1. Viva Las Vengeance
2. Middle of a Break-up
3. Don’t Let The Light Go Out
4. Local God
5. Star Spangled Banger
6. God Killed Rock And Roll
7. Say It Louder
8. Sugar Soaker
9. Something About Maggie
10. Sad Clown
11. All By Yourself
12. Do It To Death
“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” Urie said in a press statement.
Following the album release, Urie will set out on his first North American headlining tour since 2019. Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny will join him as supporting acts for select shows. One dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the Highest Hopes Foundation, an effort devoted to supporting human rights. Details of the North American and European tour dates are as follows:
2022 North American Tour Dates
09/08 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
09/10 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
09/11 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
09/13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
09/14 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
09/17 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
09/20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
09/21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
09/23 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
09/30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
10/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
10/02 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
10/04 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
10/05 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
10/07 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
10/08 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
10/09 – Saint Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
10/11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
10/13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/15 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
10/16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum
10/21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
10/23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
10/25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
2023 European Tour Dates
02/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
02/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
02/24 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
02/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
02/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
03/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/03 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
03/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
03/06 – London, UK @ The O2
03/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz