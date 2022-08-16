Panic! At The Disco Shares New Music Video For “Don’t Let The Light Go Out”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 3:18 PM

According to NME, Nevada-based pop rock band Panic! At The Disco has shared the last single from their upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance which is set to release later this week on August 19 via Fueled By Ramen and Warner Records. The song follows the album’s title track, “Middle Of A Breakup” and “Local God.”

“Don’t Let The Light Go Out” is accompanied by a black-and-white music video directed by Brendan Walter. The song showcases frontman Brendon Urie’s powerful vocal range alongside introspective lyricism that is sure to have fans hitting replay. The video is bizarre yet cinematic with glitchy special effects and hypnotic camera angles leaving the viewer intrigued.

Panic! At The Disco recently announced that they will be donating a portion of the proceeds from each ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ ticket purchase. The band’s Highest Hopes Foundation has partnered with three different charities, Everytown For Gun Safety, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and GLSEN.

The forthcoming tour will kick off on September 8 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. The band will then travel through Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and New York before visiting Ontario and Quebec in Canada. They will the return to the U.S., playing in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona. The tour will end on October 25 at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The tour will feature support from musical acts like Marina, Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz