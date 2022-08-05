Panic! At The Disco Debut Catchy New Single “Local God”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 5th, 2022 - 9:20 PM

The Grammy-award winning pop-rock outfit Panic! At The Disco has dropped a new single titled “Local God.” The track comes off of the Las Vegas-based band’s upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance, set to arrive on August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

Throughout the new energetic track, Panic At The Disco describes the experiences of local bands they knew, while also talking about their own experiences in the beginning of their musical career. In their second verse, frontman Brendan Urie sings: “We signed a record deal at seventeen, Hated by every local band, They said we never paid our dues, but what does that mean When money never changes hands? It’s 2021 and I’m almost famous, You never really cared about that.”

In the chorus from the track, we see Urie compare his own success to the idea of being a band that is respected locally, singing “Local god, You’ll live forever as a local god, It’s even better than the thing you’re not.” The song maintains a highly upbeat energy, with guitars and drums booming over Brendan Urie’s light and catchy vocals. Listen to “Local God” via YouTube below.

Panic! At The Disco is set to kick off their Viva Las Vengeance Tour on September 8. Proceeds from the upcoming tour will be donated to three charities: Everytown For Gun Safety, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and GLSEN. “Local God” is the third track that Panic! At The Disco have released in support of their upcoming album, following the album’s title track and “Middle of a Breakup.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz