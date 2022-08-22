Danny Brown Returns With First New Solo Song in Three Years “Winter”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 1:21 PM

Daniel Dewan Sewell, professionally known as Danny Brown, has returned with his first new solo music in nearly three years. According to Consequence, he unveiled his new single “Winter” during a live episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast hosted by comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky. The new self-produced track is a non-stop delight with a moody beat, smooth flow and meditative lyricism.

produced by me as well https://t.co/XMLNunKJqu — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) August 21, 2022

Brown’s most recent solo album was his fifth studio record U Know What I’m Sayin? which was released back in October 2019. He has since been focusing his attention on Bruiser Brigade Records, his own label. He also served as a special guest on the song “Flying Spirit” from The Alchemist’s This Thing Of Ours 2 EP which was released October 2021.

Back in February 2020, Brown teamed up with Run The Jewels to release the music video for their collaborative track “3 Tearz.” In November 2020, he announced a Thanksgiving livestream event featuring Shigeto, Zelooperz, Tiny Jag, Bruiser Wolf and more. In March 2021, he collaborated with Brockhampton on the song “Buzzcut.” In August 2021, he performed at the return of the Gathering of the Juggalos festival alongside Insane Clown Posse and Vanilla Ice. In December, he covered Korn’s “Freak On A Leash” during Red Bull SoundClash. Back in April, he played at the Smoker’s Club festival which was headlined by Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. In late June, Brown accused Die Antwoord’s Ninja of alleged sexual assault.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang