Danny Brown Announces Thanksgiving Live Stream Featuring Shigeto, Zelooperz And More

Home News Ariel King November 21st, 2020 - 5:49 PM

April Siese

Danny Brown will be hosting his annual Thanksgiving event as a live stream on November 25. Bruiser Thanksgiving 7 will feature performances from Brown, Zelloperz, Tiny Jag, Bruiser Wolf, Shigeto and Skywlkr. The stream will take place at 9 p.m. EST on November 25 via Momenthouse, with tickets currently on sale. Brown is also hoping the live stream will help raise funds for Inside Out Detroit, a youth literary arts program and nonprofit.

Brown is hosting the live stream as a substitute for his annual Thanksgiving performance in Detroit, which takes place the night before Thanksgiving each year. In addition to announcing his Thanksgiving live stream, Brown has shared the new music video for his single “Savage Nomad,” which had been directed by Realestphotographerever.

Beginning with footage of Brown back stage preparing for a show, he walks down some stairs as he raps, hanging out with his friends in the green (red) room of a venue. The video includes smaller screens within the video where Brown and his friends goof around as he raps. The track features a harmonious trap beat as Brown’s flow moves through, the video having been shot in the pre-COVID era of his North American tour. Ashnikko, Zelooperz, Skywlkr and other members of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade all appear in the music video.

“Savage Nomad” appeared on Brown’s most recent album, uknowhatimsayin¿ that came out in October, 2019. The album also featured the singles “Best Life” and “3 Tearz” featuring Run the Jewels and JPEGMAFIA. The music video for “3 Tears” had been released last February. Also in 2019, Brown appeared in the Gorillaz film, Gorillaz: Reject False Icons. Prior to uknowhatimsayin¿, Brown had released the album Atrocity Exhibition in 2016. Following the release of his most recent album, Brown had mentioned in an interview how he had hoped he wanted to release another one within a year, however no new news about his next album has been revealed.

Photo credit: April Siese