Danny Brown To Play 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos

August 4th, 2021

After being canceled last year, Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos is back. The festival is set to take place in Thornville, Ohio’s Legend Valley from August 19-21, according to Stereogum. The festival also announced this year’s line up, which, of course, is headlined by no other than Insane Clown Posse. They are also set to celebrate the anniversary of their 2000 album Bizaar/Bizzar.

The festival will also feature rapper Danny Brown, Vanilla Ice, How to Catch a Predator’s host Chris Hansen and Jackass’ legendary prankster Steve-O.

Danny Brown is known for his trippy drug-inspired rap style. He released his last album uknowhatimsayin¿ in October 2019, his single “Dirty Laundry” was shared beforehand. Since the release of his fifth full-length album, he shared that he is working on a new record, that he is hoping to release the album within a year, which didn’t happen ultimately. In the mean time the teamed up with fellow rapper Brockhampton and topped their song “BUZZCUT” in March this year.

Last year, Vanilla Ice made headlines after he started he was planning to perform a concert in Austin, TX in the middle of the pandemic. He was planning on taking advantage of a shutdown loophole. The loophole was that the venue that the rapper was planning on playing at made 51% of their revenue with food sales, which would qualify them to stay open in Texas. The concert was ultimately cancelled after the COVID cases in Texas increased.

Steve-O new movie Jackass Forever is set to hit the movie theaters on October 22, this year. The movie made headlines mostly because of the rather public fall out between the stunt men and skater Bam Margera, who was fired from the set.