The Smoker’s Club Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt And More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 20th, 2022 - 10:55 PM

Brett Padelford

According to Stereogum, The Smoker’s Club recently announced the lineup for the 2022 installment of their annual festival. The event will be headlined by Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 30 at the Glen Helen Ampitheater which is located in San Bernadino, California. Tickets go on sale on January 24 at 2pm Pacific Standard Time. There are multiple tiered options available including General Admission which starts at $222.99, VIP at $408.99 and Hotel & Ticket packages at $429.

The festival will also feature special sets from ScHoolboy Q, who will be performing his classic 2014 album Oxymoron and Wiz Khalifa, who will be performing tracks from his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice. Other artists set to perform at the event include 2 Chainz & Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Lupe Fiasco, Yung Lean, Berner and Curren$y, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Wale plus many more!

Many of the artists have remained active throughout the pandemic, including Kid Cudi who has teased the release of two new albums and unveiled his new song “Freshie” during his Rolling Loud set last year. He has also recently been nominated for an Oscar for “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up. Flatbush Zombies collaborated with RZA on two new tracks entitled “Plug Addicts” and “Quentin Tarantino.” Back in December, Danny Brown covered Korn’s “Freak On A Leash” during Red Bull SoundClash event. In February, ScHoolboy Q collaborated with Freddie Gibbs on their song “Gang Signs.” Last week, Earl Sweatshirt released his highly anticipated new album SICK!

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford