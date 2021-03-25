Brockhampton and Danny Brown Team Up On Wild New Song “BUZZCUT”

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 25th, 2021 - 10:57 PM

Brockhampton recruited Danny Brown for a new single called “BUZZCUT” and an accompanying music video. It’s the rap group’s first official single since 2019’s GINGER.

“Now get the fuck out my ride,” creative director Kevin Abstract raps for the hook. The track is quite the ride, with a hectic instrumental, energetic verses from Abstract and Danny Brown and a mood change with a switch from rhythmic hardcore hip hop to a trippy jazz instrumental and some R&B vocals for the last third of the recording. The lyrics touch on themes of success and failure, including Abstract rapping about his cousin landing in jail.

The video is arguably wilder, with Brockhampton running about on a green screen with computer-generated backgrounds. They cram into a red car and speed around, pull professional wrestling moves on each other and throw-up Danny Brown, who chases them after his head distorts into an animated monstrosity. It’s packed with chaotic editing and comedic gags.

“BUZZCUT” was produced by Jabari Manwa, who is stepping out into a performing role in the group after only doing production on their previous releases. He contributes some spare lines on the track as well. Brockhampton have been teasing something called “Roadrunner,” so there’s a chance that it’s an album and that “BUZZCUT” will be featured on it.

Brockhampton have been releasing music since 2015 and are best known for 2017’s SATURATION album trilogy. They’ve reasonably kept up their prolific act since, but have been heavier on loose singles than official releases lately.

Danny Brown’s last release was 2019’s uknowwhatimsaying¿, which is his fifth studio album. He had also put out several mixtapes when he was starting out. According to a statement he made in 2019, he has been working on a new album since then which he hopes to release soon.

Photo credit: Richard Saethang