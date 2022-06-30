Danny Brown Accuses Die Antwoords’ Ninja of Sexual Assault

Danny Brown has accused Die Antwoords’ Ninja of allegedly sexually assaulting him. According to The Fader, Brown alleged on podcast 2 Bears 1 Cave that, while in a Paris nightclub, Ninja approached him, sat on his lap and began to kiss him. Brown then insinuated that Ninja sexually propositioned Brown and offered to involve Yolandi, also of Die Antwoord, in a threesome.

Brown further said, “Yeah, Ninja. Ninja tried to fuck me… I was scared. Fuck them, though! Fuck them. I could’ve canceled cuz. [#]MeToo. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. He know I ain’t lying!”

Brown says that the incident left him rattled, causing him to drink heavily. He alleges that Ninja told him, “Don’t worry, I’ll find you” after Brown turned down the offer and refused to give Ninja his hotel’s address. Brown then alleges he worried that he would have to defend himself physically, saying, “if this n**** knock on my hotel room door, bro, it’s gonna be a big deal.”

For his part, Brown has had some notable performances recently – he gave a memorable cover of Korn’s “Freak On A Leash” last December during the Red Bull soundclash. Die Antwoord, however, has found themselves facing similar allegations in the past: Gabriel “Tokkie” du Preez, adopted son of Ninja and Yolandi Visser, alleged that he had experienced physical and sexual abuse at their hands.

Photo credit: Richard Saethang